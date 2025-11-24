Heroic RPF Officers Save Passenger in Daring Train Rescue

In a daring rescue at Margao railway station, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel intervened just in time to save a passenger. On Sunday evening, as the Margao-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express was departing, Ganesh Limraj, 66, leaped from a moving compartment and became trapped.

Quick-thinking RPF officers, head constable R S Bhai and constable Kapil Saini, sprang into action, pulling Limraj to safety from the dangerous gap between the train and platform. Thanks to their valiant effort, Limraj escaped unharmed.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role played by RPF officers, whose rapid response averted what could have been a tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)