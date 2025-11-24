Left Menu

Heroic RPF Officers Save Passenger in Daring Train Rescue

Two RPF officers at Margao railway station in South Goa bravely saved a man trapped between a moving train and the platform. The swift action of head constable R S Bhai and constable Kapil Saini prevented a potential tragedy, ensuring the passenger remained unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring rescue at Margao railway station, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel intervened just in time to save a passenger. On Sunday evening, as the Margao-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express was departing, Ganesh Limraj, 66, leaped from a moving compartment and became trapped.

Quick-thinking RPF officers, head constable R S Bhai and constable Kapil Saini, sprang into action, pulling Limraj to safety from the dangerous gap between the train and platform. Thanks to their valiant effort, Limraj escaped unharmed.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role played by RPF officers, whose rapid response averted what could have been a tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

