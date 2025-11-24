Left Menu

Monolithisch India: Trailblazing in Quartz Solutions for Global Recognition

Monolithisch India, a leader in quartz solutions, is honored as one of the 'Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential' at Forbes India DGEMS 2025. The company aims to leverage advanced mineral solutions to power industries such as steel and semiconductors, asserting India's role in global manufacturing.

24-11-2025
Monolithisch India has secured its place among the 'Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential' at Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025. Recognized for its high-quality quartz solutions, the company plays a pivotal role in India's secondary steel manufacturing sector.

CEO Harsh Tekriwal highlighted their commitment to producing top-notch quartz products vital to industries worldwide, including semiconductors and paints. He envisions India harnessing its mineral resources to top global standards, bolstering India's position in the quartz market.

The DGEMS 2025 forum connects high-growth enterprises, facilitating cross-border expansions and innovations. This recognition underscores Monolithisch India's dedication to responsible resource development and technological advancement in global manufacturing.

