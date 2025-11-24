Monolithisch India: Trailblazing in Quartz Solutions for Global Recognition

Monolithisch India has secured its place among the 'Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential' at Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025. Recognized for its high-quality quartz solutions, the company plays a pivotal role in India's secondary steel manufacturing sector.

CEO Harsh Tekriwal highlighted their commitment to producing top-notch quartz products vital to industries worldwide, including semiconductors and paints. He envisions India harnessing its mineral resources to top global standards, bolstering India's position in the quartz market.

The DGEMS 2025 forum connects high-growth enterprises, facilitating cross-border expansions and innovations. This recognition underscores Monolithisch India's dedication to responsible resource development and technological advancement in global manufacturing.

