Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram
The income tax department in Gurugram plans to initiate an awareness drive for senior citizens on online filing of returns. The training will take place in a newly constructed building in Sector 29, set to be operational by April 2026. This initiative aims to empower elderly taxpayers.
The income tax department in Gurugram is preparing to launch an awareness drive aimed at educating senior citizens on the online filing of tax returns, officials confirmed on Monday.
The training sessions for elderly taxpayers will be conducted in a new facility, currently under construction in Sector 29.
The building, expected to be operational by April 2026, will host this special initiative, helping to bridge the digital gap for senior residents in the city.
