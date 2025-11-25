Left Menu

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Venezuela's aviation institute ordered international airlines to resume flights within 48 hours or face losing clearance. This comes after several airlines canceled flights due to safety warnings from the U.S. FAA. The IATA criticized the move, highlighting further connectivity reductions. Responses from Venezuela's ministry and aviation institute are pending.

25-11-2025
In a contentious development, Venezuela's aviation authority has issued a directive to international airlines, demanding the resumption of flights to the country within two days or risking the loss of their flying rights in Venezuela. This announcement was made by the International Air Transport Association, known for representing around 350 airlines globally.

Several airlines had recently pulled back from flights to Venezuela following a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration alert about a "potentially hazardous situation" over the country's airspace. The IATA has vocally criticized Venezuela's move, stating it would exacerbate the nation's existing connectivity issues.

Major airlines like Air Europa, Iberia, and Gol have already suspended flights amid worsening security concerns and increased military activity, a tension marked by the U.S. military presence in the region. Despite several requests, Venezuela's government's response remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

