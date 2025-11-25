Left Menu

Volcanic Ash Disruption: Flights Cancelled and Delayed at Delhi Airport

Volcanic ash from the Hayli Gubbi eruption in Ethiopia has led to the cancellation and delay of multiple international flights at Delhi airport. Air India cancelled 13 flights amid warnings by the DGCA to avoid affected areas. The impact spread towards western India, affecting travel operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

International travel faced significant disruption as volcanic ash from the Hayli Gubbi eruption in Ethiopia affected flight operations at Delhi airport.

On Tuesday, at least 7 international flights were cancelled and more than 10 were delayed due to the ash plumes impacting several airlines. Air India alone cancelled 13 flights since Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued advisories for airlines to avoid affected areas, causing operational challenges at India's largest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, known for handling extensive daily flight movements.

