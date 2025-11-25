Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives
A tragic collision between a truck and a tempo in Bihar's Sheikhpura district claimed six lives, including a minor, and injured eight others. The accident occurred near Maniyanda More. Four of the wounded are in critical condition. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind the vehicle.
A devastating road accident in Bihar's Sheikhpura district has left six people dead and eight injured after a head-on collision between a speeding truck and a tempo carrying 14 passengers. The tragic incident occurred around 1 pm near Maniyanda More.
Authorities identified the deceased as Rahul Kumar, Asha Devi, Surti Devi, Nisha Kumari, Rajkumar Saw, and Mahesh Kumar, all from Bengucha village in the Karande police station area. Among the injured, four are in critical condition and have been referred to Vardhman Medical College and Hospital in Pawapuri.
According to traffic police officer Sadashiv, the injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital, where five were pronounced dead on arrival, and one succumbed during treatment. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, prompting local police to initiate a search.
