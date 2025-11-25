Volcanic Ash Cloud Disrupts Indian Airspace

India experienced disruptions in flight operations on Tuesday due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia. Despite concerns, the phenomena did not impact local weather or air quality, as confirmed by government sources.

The India Meteorological Department reported that the ash, currently drifting towards China, is expected to clear Indian skies by 7:30 PM. In response, Air India canceled multiple flights, including some international routes, to ensure aircraft safety.

The IMD, alongside the civil aviation ministry, is maintaining a vigilant watch on the situation, using satellite imagery and advisories from Volcanic Ash Advisory Centres for precise flight guidance and adjustments in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)