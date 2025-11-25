Left Menu

HPSEDC Gears Up for UAE Delivery Rider Recruitment Drive

Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) is launching a recruitment drive in the UAE for 300 delivery riders. The initiative offers youth from Himachal Pradesh a chance to earn AED 2500 monthly, plus commission. Applicants must meet specific criteria, including driving qualifications and age limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:09 IST
HPSEDC Gears Up for UAE Delivery Rider Recruitment Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) is making headlines with its bold plan to recruit 300 delivery riders in the UAE. This is part of a special overseas employment initiative aimed at the young workforce of Himachal Pradesh.

According to an official spokesperson, the recruitment drive, set to kick-off early next month, invites candidates to apply via a convenient Google Form link. This collaborative effort also involves the Department of Labour & Employment and a recruitment agency endorsed by the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Selected candidates are promised a competitive remuneration package, including a monthly salary of AED 2500, plus commission and tips, potentially amounting to Rs 70,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Key eligibility criteria include being aged between 20 and 37, 10th standard education, basic English proficiency, and a valid gear motorcycle driving licence, among other conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

 Global
2
Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy

Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

 India
4
Suryakumar Yadav's Dream: A Final Showdown Against Australia at Ahmedabad

Suryakumar Yadav's Dream: A Final Showdown Against Australia at Ahmedabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025