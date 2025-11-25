HPSEDC Gears Up for UAE Delivery Rider Recruitment Drive

The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) is making headlines with its bold plan to recruit 300 delivery riders in the UAE. This is part of a special overseas employment initiative aimed at the young workforce of Himachal Pradesh.

According to an official spokesperson, the recruitment drive, set to kick-off early next month, invites candidates to apply via a convenient Google Form link. This collaborative effort also involves the Department of Labour & Employment and a recruitment agency endorsed by the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Selected candidates are promised a competitive remuneration package, including a monthly salary of AED 2500, plus commission and tips, potentially amounting to Rs 70,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Key eligibility criteria include being aged between 20 and 37, 10th standard education, basic English proficiency, and a valid gear motorcycle driving licence, among other conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)