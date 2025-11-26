Amazon Drones Under Scrutiny After Texas Cable Incident

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday an investigation into Amazon after one of its delivery drones hit an internet cable in central Texas last week.

The incident occurred when a MK30 drone struck a wire line in Waco, Texas around 12:45 p.m. local time on November 18. According to an FAA statement to Reuters, the agency is scrutinizing the incident, although the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is not involved in the investigation.

An Amazon spokesperson reported that after completing its delivery, the drone clipped a thin overhead internet cable and executed a "Safe Contingent Landing" as per design. No injuries or significant internet service disruptions were observed. Video reviewed by CNBC showed that the drone's propeller got caught in a utility line, causing the motors to stop and a controlled landing to occur.

This incident follows another where two Amazon Prime Air drones collided with a crane boom in Arizona last month. Despite these issues, Amazon launched drone delivery for prescription medications in College Station, Texas, this year and is ambitiously targeting 500 million drone package deliveries annually by 2030.