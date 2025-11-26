Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Small Businesses Grapple with New US Import Fees

Recent changes in US import regulations have eliminated the tariff exemption for packages under $800, causing shipping costs for small businesses to nearly double. The removal of the de minimis exemption is intended to curb illicit goods but has significantly impacted cross-border commerce, particularly during the holiday shopping season.

Updated: 26-11-2025 13:09 IST
Small businesses are feeling the pinch after the Trump administration recently eliminated the de minimis exemption, which allowed tariff-free imports for packages worth less than $800. The absence of this exemption has caused shipping expenses to skyrocket, significantly affecting business owners and shoppers alike.

Companies like Fleece & Harmony, a woolen mill in Canada, are experiencing doubled costs due to added tariffs and fees. Many consumers remain unaware of the new costs, leading to a sharp decline in US sales for international sellers. Affected companies are either shouldering the additional costs or shifting their focus back to domestic markets to mitigate losses.

As businesses scramble to adapt, owners are exploring new strategies, such as expanding product lines and marketing to other regions. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of businesses dependent on cross-border sales, pushing many towards diversification to build resilience in the face of regulatory changes.

