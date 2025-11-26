Reeves Unveils Record-Setting Tax Budget Amid Economic Uncertainty

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has unveiled a significant tax-raising budget aimed at providing the government with greater flexibility to meet its deficit-reduction goals. Despite bold measures, the UK's economic growth forecasts have been downgraded, presenting a challenge for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration.

The ambitious budget outlines tax increases affecting workers, pension savers, and investors, contributing an annual 26.1 billion pounds to government funds. This move pushes Britain's tax-to-GDP ratio to a post-war high of 38.3%, although still lower than the Eurozone average. Political figures, including Reeves and Starmer, face scrutiny, especially with general elections on the horizon.

The Office for Budget Responsibility's updated assessment revealed limited growth, attributed partly to Brexit-related productivity downturns. While acknowledging public spending increases, experts express skepticism over the long-term impact. Nevertheless, the response from markets, including a drop in bond yields, suggests cautious investor optimism.

