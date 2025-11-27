Global Currency Shifts: Dollar's Decline Amid Rate Changes

The dollar was poised for its most notable weekly decline in four months, influenced by thinning trade ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. This comes as global investors speculate on the U.S.'s potentially singular stance in rate cuts moving forward.

The yen rose by 0.4% to 155.87 per dollar due to a hawkish shift from Japan's central bank, while the euro climbed past $1.16. Meanwhile, New Zealand's dollar hit a three-week high following a hawkish central bank stance and positive economic data, prompting forecasts of a rate hike by 2026.

Contrastingly, significant rate cuts are predicted for the U.S., reflecting varying economic trajectories. The Australian dollar also strengthened after unexpected inflation readings, and the British pound reached its highest since October amid fiscal confidence.

