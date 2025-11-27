Left Menu

Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd plans to launch its luxury brand, 'Mahindra Signature Resorts', with a financial outlay of Rs 1,000 crore. The brand aims to add 2,000 new luxury keys by FY30, targeting affluent families and providing localized, experience-led stays in non-urban locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:44 IST
Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is set to make a significant impact in the luxury hospitality sector with the upcoming launch of its new brand, Mahindra Signature Resorts. The company, led by Managing Director & CEO Manoj Bhat, plans to roll out its first property in the latter part of FY27.

Announcing an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in this segment, Mahindra Holidays aims to increase its room capacity to a total of 12,000 by FY30, building on its previous target of 10,000 keys. The first resort will open in Theog, Himachal Pradesh, followed by expansions in North and South India, including Maharashtra, focusing on leisure rather than urban locales.

Mahindra Signature Resorts will cater specifically to affluent travelers with properties emphasizing local culture and unique experiences. Unlike its vacation ownership model, the new venture offers an open-access resort experience. With these strategic moves, Mahindra Holidays targets a substantial increase in room count and revenue by the end of the decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Battle Against the Smog: A Citywide Effort

Delhi's Battle Against the Smog: A Citywide Effort

 India
2
Blazing Concerns: The Perils of Bamboo Scaffolding in Hong Kong

Blazing Concerns: The Perils of Bamboo Scaffolding in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case

Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
4
A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025