Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is set to make a significant impact in the luxury hospitality sector with the upcoming launch of its new brand, Mahindra Signature Resorts. The company, led by Managing Director & CEO Manoj Bhat, plans to roll out its first property in the latter part of FY27.

Announcing an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in this segment, Mahindra Holidays aims to increase its room capacity to a total of 12,000 by FY30, building on its previous target of 10,000 keys. The first resort will open in Theog, Himachal Pradesh, followed by expansions in North and South India, including Maharashtra, focusing on leisure rather than urban locales.

Mahindra Signature Resorts will cater specifically to affluent travelers with properties emphasizing local culture and unique experiences. Unlike its vacation ownership model, the new venture offers an open-access resort experience. With these strategic moves, Mahindra Holidays targets a substantial increase in room count and revenue by the end of the decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)