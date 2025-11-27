Left Menu

Iran's Gasoline Pricing Overhaul: New Tier, New Challenges

Iran introduces a new gasoline price tier, raising costs for fuel beyond monthly quotas to 50,000 rials per litre. The revised system aims to curb excessive consumption and ease financial pressure, marking a significant shift in the country's long-standing subsidy strategy and addressing economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:57 IST
Iran's Gasoline Pricing Overhaul: New Tier, New Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran is set to reform its gasoline pricing structure by adding a new tier, effective December 6. The adjustments will raise the price to 50,000 rials per liter for fuel purchased beyond the monthly quota, marking the addition of a third pricing level in the country's subsidy system.

The new structure retains the current allocation, allowing motorists to buy 60 liters monthly at 15,000 rials. Another 100 liters are available at 30,000 rials, while any excess consumption will now be charged at the higher price originally available only through unofficial channels.

This significant change aims to curb fuel consumption and alleviate pressure on state finances. The government's previous overhaul in 2019 sparked widespread protests after a sharp price increase, highlighting the sensitive nature of this economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Battle Against the Smog: A Citywide Effort

Delhi's Battle Against the Smog: A Citywide Effort

 India
2
Blazing Concerns: The Perils of Bamboo Scaffolding in Hong Kong

Blazing Concerns: The Perils of Bamboo Scaffolding in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case

Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
4
A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025