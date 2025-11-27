Venezuela Grounds Major Airlines Amidst U.S. Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of aviation tensions, Venezuela has revoked the operating rights of six international airlines, including Iberia and Turkish Airlines, for suspending flights to the country. This decision followed a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, citing a hazardous security situation in Venezuelan airspace.

The move by the Venezuelan civil aviation authority underscores escalating tensions with the United States, as Caracas accuses the airlines of participating in 'state terrorism' encouraged by the U.S. Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association noted the 48-hour deadline Venezuelan authorities gave airlines to resume flights or face further penalties.

With airlines like Copa and Wingo maintaining operations, the country is seeing diminishing connectivity. Amid these developments, the U.S. military's regional presence continues, addressing alleged drug trafficking by President Maduro, who dismisses the claims as attempts to unseat him by U.S. President Trump.

