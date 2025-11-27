Transformative Cooperative Leadership Reshapes Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Landscape
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the significance of a workshop centred on cooperative rejuvenation. This initiative aims to modernize and strengthen the state's cooperative sector by introducing innovative governance models, addressing structural challenges, and promoting grassroots economic development for a self-sustaining Arunachal Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared the state's cooperative sector as pivotal to economic growth, following a groundbreaking capacity-building workshop in Tawang.
The initiative, shaped in collaboration with Tribhuvan Sahkari University, Gujarat, saw intensive training sessions that aimed to fortify the leadership capacity of cooperative leaders while addressing systemic challenges and fostering innovation.
Emphasizing a collaborative approach with government bodies and academia, the chief minister underscored the importance of modern cooperative governance to expand livelihood opportunities across dairy, fisheries, agriculture, and handicrafts sectors, aligning with Arunachal Pradesh's broader development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exploring Health Innovations: GLP-1s, Agilent's Success, and Market Shifts
PM Modi inaugurates Skyroot's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad, calls it India's new thinking, innovation, youth power's reflection.
Wipro and IISc Forge Alliance to Propel Frontier Tech Innovations
Sweden's A-26 Submarines: Quiet Innovation Under the Baltic Sea
Fueling Innovation: IIM Lucknow's '99 Moonshots' Fellowship Empowers Doctoral Scholars