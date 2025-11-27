Transformative Cooperative Leadership Reshapes Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Landscape

In a landmark move, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared the state's cooperative sector as pivotal to economic growth, following a groundbreaking capacity-building workshop in Tawang.

The initiative, shaped in collaboration with Tribhuvan Sahkari University, Gujarat, saw intensive training sessions that aimed to fortify the leadership capacity of cooperative leaders while addressing systemic challenges and fostering innovation.

Emphasizing a collaborative approach with government bodies and academia, the chief minister underscored the importance of modern cooperative governance to expand livelihood opportunities across dairy, fisheries, agriculture, and handicrafts sectors, aligning with Arunachal Pradesh's broader development goals.

