Tragic Collision Claims Lives Amid Foggy Conditions on Indore-Bhopal Highway

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district resulted in the death of two family members and injured three others. The incident occurred on the Indore-Bhopal highway when a car crashed into a parked truck amid low visibility. Investigations suggest the driver struggled to see due to morning fog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident on the Indore-Bhopal national highway, two family members lost their lives while three others were severely injured after their speeding car collided with a stationary truck, police reported on Thursday morning.

The victims have been identified as Sandhya Nema, 55, and Mridang, 28, from Mhow town in Indore district. The injured—Sunil Kumar Nema, 60, Sanjeev, 45, and Neelam, 40—have been transferred to a Bhopal hospital for advanced treatment after initial care in Sehore.

Poor visibility due to dense morning fog is believed to be the cause of this tragic accident, with the car driver failing to notice the parked truck. A case has been filed against the truck driver, who is currently detained by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

