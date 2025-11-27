Left Menu

Tragic Accident on KMP Expressway: A Tale of a Cow and a Family's Loss

A four-year-old girl died and her mother and aunt were seriously injured after their car overturned on KMP expressway while avoiding a cow. The accident occurred near Pachgaon in Gurugram. The deceased has been identified as Manmeet, and further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A four-year-old girl lost her life, and her mother and aunt sustained critical injuries following a tragic accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Gurugram. The accident occurred when their car overturned in an attempt to avoid a cow crossing the road, police reported on Thursday.

The incident took place near Pachgaon as Manju, a stenographer from Palwal court, was traveling with her daughter Manmeet, and sister to Palwal. A cow suddenly appeared in front of their vehicle, causing the car to lose control and overturn, explained the police.

The victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the young girl deceased. The body has been returned to the family following a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the accident continues, stated a senior police officer.

