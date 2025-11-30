Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Sparks Havoc in Bihar

A speeding truck caused a disastrous accident in Bihar's East Champaran district, killing five and injuring others. The truck crashed into several vehicles on NH27. Authorities speculated driver fatigue as the cause. Locals reacted violently, setting a National Highways Authority vehicle on fire. The truck's driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:20 IST
Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Sparks Havoc in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding truck wreaked havoc on NH27 in Bihar's East Champaran district, claiming five lives and injuring several others, officials reported.

The incident unfolded in the Kotwa area, where the truck plowed into parked vehicles in the service lane, including motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw, according to DSP (Sadar 1) Dilip Kumar.

Pandemonium ensued as locals set an NHAI vehicle ablaze in protest. The truck driver, suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel, remains at large. In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals before deadline.

Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals befo...

 India
2
New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

 India
3
Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

 India
4
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025