Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Sparks Havoc in Bihar

A speeding truck wreaked havoc on NH27 in Bihar's East Champaran district, claiming five lives and injuring several others, officials reported.

The incident unfolded in the Kotwa area, where the truck plowed into parked vehicles in the service lane, including motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw, according to DSP (Sadar 1) Dilip Kumar.

Pandemonium ensued as locals set an NHAI vehicle ablaze in protest. The truck driver, suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel, remains at large. In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences to the victims' families.

