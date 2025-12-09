Left Menu

Naidu Advances Andhra Pradesh with Purvodaya Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to utilize the Purvodaya scheme for statewide development. Priorities include irrigation, infrastructure, and horticulture. Plans for Rs 40,000 crore in projects are underway, focusing on rural connectivity and irrigation expansion in Prakasam and Rayalaseema regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:55 IST
Naidu Advances Andhra Pradesh with Purvodaya Scheme
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken a decisive step towards rapid state development by leveraging funds available under the Purvodaya scheme. During a meeting on Tuesday, Naidu instructed officials to prioritize key sectors such as irrigation, horticulture, and infrastructure development across the state's three regions.

Detailed plans amounting to Rs 40,000 crore are set to be prepared, focusing significantly on rural road connectivity and irrigation advancements. A substantial portion of the budget, Rs 20,000 crore, will be dedicated to irrigation projects, while another Rs 20,000 crore will enhance rural and semi-rural infrastructure.

In the Prakasam district and Rayalaseema region, Naidu directed officials to develop 82 clusters into horticulture hubs. The proposed Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project, valued at Rs 58,700 crore, is also part of this initiative, aiming to irrigate additional acres and secure drinking water supplies for millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025