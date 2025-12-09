Naidu Advances Andhra Pradesh with Purvodaya Scheme
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to utilize the Purvodaya scheme for statewide development. Priorities include irrigation, infrastructure, and horticulture. Plans for Rs 40,000 crore in projects are underway, focusing on rural connectivity and irrigation expansion in Prakasam and Rayalaseema regions.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken a decisive step towards rapid state development by leveraging funds available under the Purvodaya scheme. During a meeting on Tuesday, Naidu instructed officials to prioritize key sectors such as irrigation, horticulture, and infrastructure development across the state's three regions.
Detailed plans amounting to Rs 40,000 crore are set to be prepared, focusing significantly on rural road connectivity and irrigation advancements. A substantial portion of the budget, Rs 20,000 crore, will be dedicated to irrigation projects, while another Rs 20,000 crore will enhance rural and semi-rural infrastructure.
In the Prakasam district and Rayalaseema region, Naidu directed officials to develop 82 clusters into horticulture hubs. The proposed Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project, valued at Rs 58,700 crore, is also part of this initiative, aiming to irrigate additional acres and secure drinking water supplies for millions.
