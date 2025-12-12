Left Menu

Yatra and RateGain Join Forces for Enhanced Corporate Travel Solutions

Yatra Online Limited, India's top corporate travel provider, partners with RateGain to enhance their corporate travel offerings. The collaboration aims to optimize travel for RateGain employees using Yatra's advanced technology, providing cost-effective and seamless travel experiences. This partnership strengthens Yatra's position in the corporate travel market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yatra Online Limited, a leader in corporate travel services in India, has announced a strategic partnership with RateGain, a global AI-driven SaaS solutions provider for the travel and hospitality sector. This collaboration aims to cater to RateGain's corporate travel requirements by delivering comprehensive travel services for its employees, including flights, hotel accommodations, and rail bookings.

The Executive Chairman of Yatra Online Limited, Dhruv Shringi, expressed excitement about welcoming RateGain to their client base. 'By leveraging our robust self-booking tool platform and comprehensive service offerings, we aim to provide RateGain's employees with a seamless travel experience that optimizes costs while ensuring comfort and convenience,' said Shringi.

Rohan Mittal, the Chief Financial Officer of RateGain, highlighted the importance of the partnership in enhancing business travel efficiency. 'Partnering with Yatra will help us make employee travel more efficient, allowing our teams to focus on driving innovation and growth for our customers,' stated Mittal. This partnership solidifies Yatra's market leadership, offering enhanced value and convenience in business travel solutions.

