Yatra and RateGain Join Forces for Enhanced Corporate Travel Solutions

Yatra Online Limited, a leader in corporate travel services in India, has announced a strategic partnership with RateGain, a global AI-driven SaaS solutions provider for the travel and hospitality sector. This collaboration aims to cater to RateGain's corporate travel requirements by delivering comprehensive travel services for its employees, including flights, hotel accommodations, and rail bookings.

The Executive Chairman of Yatra Online Limited, Dhruv Shringi, expressed excitement about welcoming RateGain to their client base. 'By leveraging our robust self-booking tool platform and comprehensive service offerings, we aim to provide RateGain's employees with a seamless travel experience that optimizes costs while ensuring comfort and convenience,' said Shringi.

Rohan Mittal, the Chief Financial Officer of RateGain, highlighted the importance of the partnership in enhancing business travel efficiency. 'Partnering with Yatra will help us make employee travel more efficient, allowing our teams to focus on driving innovation and growth for our customers,' stated Mittal. This partnership solidifies Yatra's market leadership, offering enhanced value and convenience in business travel solutions.