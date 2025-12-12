India's Swift Visa Approval: A New Era in Sino-Indian Relations
China has praised India's decision to expedite business visa approvals for Chinese professionals, calling it a 'positive' step. The move is seen as a boost to trade relations. Both countries are gradually resuming normal ties after a hiatus since the Ladakh standoff and pandemic-related suspension of visas.
China welcomed India's decision to hasten the approval of business visas for Chinese professionals, with officials describing it as a 'positive' initiative. This move aims to enhance trade relations by simplifying travel for Chinese business figures visiting India for short-term stays.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun acknowledged the development, stating, 'Easing cross-border travel serves the common interests of all parties.' Continuous dialogue between China and India is expected to further facilitate people-to-people exchanges.
The decision follows India's resumption of tourist visas for Chinese nationals and China's issuance of tourist visas for Indians. These steps mark significant progress in normalizing bilateral ties, previously strained by a military standoff in Ladakh and pandemic-related restrictions.
