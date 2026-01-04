Yemen's Power Struggle: Aden's Division Intensifies

Yemen's Saudi-backed government has accused UAE-backed southern separatists of isolating Aden, the vital port city, prompting a stern warning that all necessary actions would commence following territories reclaimed in the east on Saturday.

Despite denials from the separatists, the government's allegations highlight ongoing tensions, undermining dialogue efforts that initially sparked hopes for a negotiated resolution. The longstanding conflict between the government and the Southern Transitional Council has emphasized a substantial rift within Gulf alliances, disrupting the unified front against Houthi forces.

Saudi Arabia has extended an offer to mediate the southern conflict, which the STC has responded to positively, signaling potential negotiations to resolve tensions. Meanwhile, Aden's airport experiences disruption amidst disputes, and strategic territories like Hadramout remain focal points in the power struggle.