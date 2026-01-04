Himachal Pradesh to Transform into Economic Powerhouse
Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce a new state industrial policy to bolster its economic standing. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans focusing on green industrialization and new technologies. Multiple MoUs were signed, and initiatives like electric vehicle subsidies and hotel expansions were discussed to attract investors.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is poised to unveil a transformative state industrial policy aimed at establishing the region as a robust economic center. Emphasizing green industrialization and the infusion of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the initiative was articulated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a recent interaction with industry leaders.
As part of the proactive approach, 37 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 10,000 crore were signed, highlighting a collective ambition to expand industrial operations within the state. The government plans to substitute over 22,000 petrol and diesel taxis with electric vehicles, incentivized by a substantial 40% subsidy.
Additional strategic measures include an upcoming tender for hydrogen-fueled buses, prioritization of the hospitality industry through the sanctioning of 200 new five-star hotels, and the development of a world-class city, Him Chandigarh. These actions are positioned to enhance connectivity, reduce logistic costs, and provide a 24-hour power supply to industries at competitive rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
