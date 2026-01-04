Himachal Pradesh to Transform into Economic Powerhouse

Himachal Pradesh is poised to unveil a transformative state industrial policy aimed at establishing the region as a robust economic center. Emphasizing green industrialization and the infusion of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the initiative was articulated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a recent interaction with industry leaders.

As part of the proactive approach, 37 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 10,000 crore were signed, highlighting a collective ambition to expand industrial operations within the state. The government plans to substitute over 22,000 petrol and diesel taxis with electric vehicles, incentivized by a substantial 40% subsidy.

Additional strategic measures include an upcoming tender for hydrogen-fueled buses, prioritization of the hospitality industry through the sanctioning of 200 new five-star hotels, and the development of a world-class city, Him Chandigarh. These actions are positioned to enhance connectivity, reduce logistic costs, and provide a 24-hour power supply to industries at competitive rates.

