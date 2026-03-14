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High-Stakes Investigation Launched in Abdullah Attack Case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir. The suspect, Kamal Singh, fired at Abdullah during a marriage function but was quickly apprehended. Authorities urge a prompt investigation due to the case's sensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:35 IST
High-Stakes Investigation Launched in Abdullah Attack Case
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The Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the recent assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The SIT, initiated by Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, will operate under the guidance of a deputy inspector of police for the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, acknowledging the case's severity and sensitivity.

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped an attack on Wednesday night when a gunman, identified as Kamal Singh from Jammu, attempted to shoot him at a marriage ceremony. The police were able to swiftly overtake the assailant, recovering the weapon used. Legal proceedings under relevant sections have been commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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