AeroNxt: Revamping India's Aerospace Future
At WEF 2026, SARGAD LLC and the Telangana Government initiated a $100 million plan to transform India's aerospace manufacturing via AeroNxt. This strategic move aims to modernize MSMEs, enhance precision manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen global supply chain connections.
During the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, SARGAD LLC and the Government of Telangana inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch AeroNxt. This ambitious initiative is set to invigorate India's aerospace and defense manufacturing landscape.
The MoU, signed at the India Pavilion, commits SARGAD to deploy approximately $100 million in investments in Telangana's aerospace and defense sector over the coming years. The strategic partnership addresses crucial supply chain challenges as global demand for aircraft continues to surge, demanding cost-effective manufacturing solutions to mitigate uncertainties.
Aided by experienced global executives, the initiative seeks to modernize MSMEs and develop capabilities for producing high-precision components for advanced aerospace programs. It also aims to establish an MRO Centre of Excellence, further bolstering India's status as a reliable global aerospace supplier.
