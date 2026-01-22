South Korea's Economic Tumble: A Tempest Before the AI Boom

South Korea's economy unexpectedly shrank in the last quarter of 2025, experiencing its largest slump in three years due to weakened investment and exports. However, an anticipated AI boom points to a brighter economic future, allowing the central bank to maintain its steady rates strategy.

The contraction followed a significant third-quarter expansion led by President Lee Jae Myung's stimulus policies aimed at boosting domestic demand. Still, economists expect robust growth driven by the thriving semiconductor sector, despite the fourth-quarter GDP decreasing by 0.3% from the previous quarter.

Despite the downturn, domestic investments are projected to rise, influenced by prospective government infrastructure projects and expansions in semiconductor and AI sectors, while the central bank remains cautious of foreign exchange stability and economic growth risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)