Maersk Appoints New Regional Managing Director for IMEA

Maersk announced Charles van der Steene as the new Regional Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA). Steene, who has been with Maersk since 2011, has extensive experience in commercial strategy and leadership, and is expected to drive innovation and resilience in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:15 IST
Global logistics leader Maersk has appointed Charles van der Steene as the new Regional Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) starting January 1.

Having previously served as Regional CEO for DAMCO in the region, Steene brings a wealth of experience from his roles in North America, where he led sales and marketing, and more recently managed the North America Region.

Steene, with in-depth expertise since his start in Maersk in 2011, emphasized the strategic significance of the IMEA region, acknowledging its role in global commerce and expressing eagerness to enhance consistency, resilience, and innovation in supply chains.

