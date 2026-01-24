Left Menu

Tourist Tax in Jaisalmer: A New Chapter for Desert City Travelers

Jaisalmer's municipal council introduces a passenger tax on vehicles entering the city to improve civic services. With toll checkpoints planned, the tax ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 200 based on vehicle type. The initiative aims to manage tourist influx and enhance infrastructure maintenance.

Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:03 IST
  • India

The city of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, famed for its golden sands and historical allure, is poised to introduce a new passenger tax on vehicles entering its limits. The municipal council's decision, approved by the state's Local Self-Government Department, is aimed at addressing infrastructure strains caused by heavy tourist traffic.

According to Jaisalmer Municipal Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha, the tax levies are set at Rs 200 for a 35-seater bus, Rs 150 for a 25-seater bus, Rs 100 for five-seater cars, and Rs 50 for other taxis and cars. These charges will be collected at toll checkpoints on Barmer Road and Jodhpur Road.

In addition to generating revenue, the tax initiative seeks to streamline traffic, especially near the famed Sonar Fort, while digitizing the process for convenience. Traffic lights will also be installed at key intersections to mitigate congestion and enhance road safety.

