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Will Yemen's Houthis Take Up Arms in Iran's Expanding War?

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have so far remained passive in Iran's expanding war in the Middle East. Analysts suggest that their possible involvement, which could impact global oil supply routes, hinges on strategic timing and a perceived existential threat to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:53 IST
Will Yemen's Houthis Take Up Arms in Iran's Expanding War?
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have chosen to remain passive, raising questions about their future involvement in the conflict.

Analysts highlight the group's strategic calculations against potential leader assassinations and weapon supply uncertainties, noting that Iran's broader plan seems to involve a gradual deployment of its proxy forces.

The Houthis' participation could impact global oil supply chains, especially if they target oil tankers and installations, signaling an escalation in the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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