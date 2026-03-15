Will Yemen's Houthis Take Up Arms in Iran's Expanding War?

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have chosen to remain passive, raising questions about their future involvement in the conflict.

Analysts highlight the group's strategic calculations against potential leader assassinations and weapon supply uncertainties, noting that Iran's broader plan seems to involve a gradual deployment of its proxy forces.

The Houthis' participation could impact global oil supply chains, especially if they target oil tankers and installations, signaling an escalation in the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)