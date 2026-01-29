Vande Bharat Express to Resume: Updates on Train Operations

Four long-distance trains, including two Vande Bharat Express services, will resume operations in April, officials announced on Thursday. The New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra routes are among those set to restart, following extended cancellations of 20 trains for up to three months.

Additionally, 14 trains in the Jammu division will persist with short termination or origination due to operational concerns. Services between Bhagat Ki Kothi and Jammu Tawi are also set to resume at the beginning of April. Trains such as Garib Rath and Duronto continue to be impacted, with revised restoration dates spanning late May to early June.

Passengers are encouraged to consult the Indian Railways website or helpline for the latest train information. Authorities have been reviewing sections regularly to ensure safety, following last year's suspension of over 50 trains due to rain damage. Restoration efforts proceed in phases to normalize service.

