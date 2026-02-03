Left Menu

WishCare Launches Versatile Sunscreen Range with Sejal Kumar

WishCare unveils a new sunscreen line featuring Sejal Kumar, emphasizing effortless sun protection for busy lifestyles. The range includes products for face, body, and lips, designed for daily use. As a digital creator, Kumar's multifaceted lifestyle resonates with the brand's philosophy of dynamic, accessible self-care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:26 IST
WishCare's Sunscreens are really convenient for today's multifunctional hustlers," said digital creator, singer and actor Sejal Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
WishCare, a prominent Indian beauty brand, has launched its comprehensive Head to Toe Sunscreen collection, spotlighting digital creator and entrepreneur Sejal Kumar as the face of their latest campaign. The line, designed to offer dynamic sun protection, reflects the fast-paced, varied lives of modern consumers.

Emphasizing simplicity and efficacy, WishCare's new range aligns with the brand's commitment to fluid, effortless self-care routines. The sunscreen products cater to diverse needs, featuring an SPF 50 formula suitable for face, body, and lips. This innovation mirrors the evolving demands of users who juggle multiple roles daily.

Sejal Kumar's involvement adds authenticity to the campaign. As a multifaceted creator, her life personifies the adaptive spirit WishCare aims to embody with products that transition smoothly between different aspects of daily life. To highlight this dynamic approach, the campaign was shot in vibrant Gurgaon settings.

