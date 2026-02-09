Left Menu

House of Hiranandani Secures Great Place To Work Certification for Third Consecutive Year

House of Hiranandani has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third time, with 96% of employees affirming it as an excellent workplace. This accolade underscores a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration, with investments in employee well-being, growth, and community impact reflecting positive employee experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:16 IST
House of Hiranandani Secures Great Place To Work Certification for Third Consecutive Year
  • Country:
  • India

House of Hiranandani receives Great Place To Work® Certification for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its reputation as a premier employer. The certification, rooted in employee feedback, highlights a remarkable workplace culture characterized by excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

With a 90% Trust Index™ Score, 96% of employees affirm House of Hiranandani as a top-tier workplace. The enterprise prioritizes employee growth and well-being through initiatives like mental health support and mandatory training programs, including AI tools for future-readiness.

This sustained recognition reflects House of Hiranandani's commitment to creating an inclusive environment where employees can thrive. With roots in the real estate sector, the organization continues to set industry benchmarks through its holistic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Stocks Surge on Japan's Political Upset and Tech Rebound

Global Stocks Surge on Japan's Political Upset and Tech Rebound

 Thailand
2
Manipur Unrest: CM Singh Appeals for Peace Amid Escalating Tensions

Manipur Unrest: CM Singh Appeals for Peace Amid Escalating Tensions

 India
3
Russian Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Peace Talks

Russian Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Peace Talks

 Global
4
Zimbabwe vs Oman: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash Begins

Zimbabwe vs Oman: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026