House of Hiranandani Secures Great Place To Work Certification for Third Consecutive Year
House of Hiranandani has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third time, with 96% of employees affirming it as an excellent workplace. This accolade underscores a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration, with investments in employee well-being, growth, and community impact reflecting positive employee experiences.
House of Hiranandani receives Great Place To Work® Certification for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its reputation as a premier employer. The certification, rooted in employee feedback, highlights a remarkable workplace culture characterized by excellence, innovation, and collaboration.
With a 90% Trust Index™ Score, 96% of employees affirm House of Hiranandani as a top-tier workplace. The enterprise prioritizes employee growth and well-being through initiatives like mental health support and mandatory training programs, including AI tools for future-readiness.
This sustained recognition reflects House of Hiranandani's commitment to creating an inclusive environment where employees can thrive. With roots in the real estate sector, the organization continues to set industry benchmarks through its holistic approach.
