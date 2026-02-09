Farmers Protest Against India-U.S. Trade Deal

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:05 IST
Indian farm unions and key opposition parties are uniting in protest against the recently announced India-U.S. trade framework. The agreement is seen as a potential threat to the local agricultural sector by facilitating increased U.S. imports, which could undermine Indian farmers despite government claims that major crops are shielded.

The agreement has sparked political turmoil, echoing the 2020–21 farm laws dispute which compelled the government to repeal three contentious laws. The government maintains that the deal safeguards essential farmers' interests by excluding imports of grains like rice, wheat, and corn, while asserting that Indian producers of basmati rice, fruits, and spices will gain duty-free access to American markets.

Farm leaders and organizations like the Samyukt Kisan Morcha fear the import of subsidized U.S. agricultural products will depress local prices, adversely affecting rural economies. They argue that the framework represents a surrender to U.S. agribusiness, urging the government to withdraw from the agreement. Concerns are also shared by apple growers and the opposition Congress party, which labeled the agreement a national capitulation and demanded more transparency from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

