Reliance Expands Health Foods Empire with Manna Acquisition

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) announced on Tuesday its acquisition of Southern Health Foods Private Limited, the company behind the popular Manna brand, a cornerstone in Tamil Nadu's health food industry for over two decades.

The move is set to enhance RCPL's existing foods and staples portfolio, which includes well-known brands such as Udhaiyam, Independence, and SiL. By incorporating Manna, RCPL aims to build a robust presence in the millet-based food segment, meeting the growing demand for health-focused dietary options.

RCPL's acquisition aligns with its philosophy of delivering global quality at affordable prices. Director T Krishnakumar emphasizes Manna's trusted reputation and its contribution to nutritious eating with products like millet staples and baby foods. The acquisition will enable nationwide distribution, leveraging RCPL's extensive supply chain capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)