Left Menu

Britannia's Sweet Success: Earnings Soar by 17%

Britannia Industries Ltd saw a significant 17.14% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 682.14 crore. The company's stocks rallied on strong performance in biscuits and related categories, as revenue from operations rose by 8.21% to Rs 4,969.82 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:42 IST
Britannia's Sweet Success: Earnings Soar by 17%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, shares of Britannia Industries Ltd surged by approximately 5% on Wednesday, reacting to a positive earnings report for the December quarter of FY26. The bakery food company announced a consolidated net profit increase of 17.14%, totaling Rs 682.14 crore.

The boost in profitability was driven by strong momentum in both the biscuit sector and related product categories. Consequently, Britannia's stock prices saw an uptick of 4.81% on the NSE, reaching Rs 6,156 per share, while a rise of 4.77% was observed on the BSE, with shares priced at Rs 6,153.95 apiece.

Overall, Britannia Industries also reported a revenue surge of 8.21%, hitting Rs 4,969.82 crore, compared to Rs 4,592.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's robust performance underlines its growth trajectory and market confidence, as reflected in the stock market reaction.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate Over Chief Minister's Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Tensions Escalate Over Chief Minister's Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembl...

 India
2
Firestorm Labs and Orqa: Revolutionizing Defense with the Firestorm Squall

Firestorm Labs and Orqa: Revolutionizing Defense with the Firestorm Squall

 Global
3
Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister

Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister

 Global
4
BIEPA Calls for Balanced Ethanol Allocation Amid Legal Developments

BIEPA Calls for Balanced Ethanol Allocation Amid Legal Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026