Britannia's Sweet Success: Earnings Soar by 17%
Britannia Industries Ltd saw a significant 17.14% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 682.14 crore. The company's stocks rallied on strong performance in biscuits and related categories, as revenue from operations rose by 8.21% to Rs 4,969.82 crore.
- Country:
- India
In a notable development, shares of Britannia Industries Ltd surged by approximately 5% on Wednesday, reacting to a positive earnings report for the December quarter of FY26. The bakery food company announced a consolidated net profit increase of 17.14%, totaling Rs 682.14 crore.
The boost in profitability was driven by strong momentum in both the biscuit sector and related product categories. Consequently, Britannia's stock prices saw an uptick of 4.81% on the NSE, reaching Rs 6,156 per share, while a rise of 4.77% was observed on the BSE, with shares priced at Rs 6,153.95 apiece.
Overall, Britannia Industries also reported a revenue surge of 8.21%, hitting Rs 4,969.82 crore, compared to Rs 4,592.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's robust performance underlines its growth trajectory and market confidence, as reflected in the stock market reaction.
ALSO READ
Firestorm Labs and Orqa: Revolutionizing Defense with the Firestorm Squall
Panaji court acquits Goa minister Atanasio Monserrate in 2016 rape case.
Taiwan's Defense Dilemma: Balancing Sovereignty and External Threats
Taiwan's Defense Budget Dilemma: Challenges and Geopolitical Stakes
Zelenskiy Overhauls Ukraine's Air Defense Amid Ongoing Conflict