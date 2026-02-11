Britannia's Sweet Success: Earnings Soar by 17%

In a notable development, shares of Britannia Industries Ltd surged by approximately 5% on Wednesday, reacting to a positive earnings report for the December quarter of FY26. The bakery food company announced a consolidated net profit increase of 17.14%, totaling Rs 682.14 crore.

The boost in profitability was driven by strong momentum in both the biscuit sector and related product categories. Consequently, Britannia's stock prices saw an uptick of 4.81% on the NSE, reaching Rs 6,156 per share, while a rise of 4.77% was observed on the BSE, with shares priced at Rs 6,153.95 apiece.

Overall, Britannia Industries also reported a revenue surge of 8.21%, hitting Rs 4,969.82 crore, compared to Rs 4,592.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's robust performance underlines its growth trajectory and market confidence, as reflected in the stock market reaction.