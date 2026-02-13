Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Surges with 29.5% Profit Jump in Q3
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported a 29.5% increase in net profit to Rs 86 crore for Q3 ended December 2025, compared to Rs 66 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose to Rs 1,160 crore. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% due to better capacity utilisation and tighter overhead control.
- Country:
- India
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported a notable 29.5% growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 86 crore for the quarter ending December 2025. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 66 crore profit recorded in the same period the previous year.
The company's revenue also showed a robust increase, climbing to Rs 1,160 crore from the earlier Rs 1,010 crore. This revenue surge, coupled with improved capacity utilization and steady expansion in newer facilities, contributed to a 21% year-on-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA, now standing at Rs 147 crore.
Despite the positive financials, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals faced a minor setback with its shares dropping by 2.95% to close at Rs 450.65 on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)