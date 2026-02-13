Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Surges with 29.5% Profit Jump in Q3

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported a notable 29.5% growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 86 crore for the quarter ending December 2025. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 66 crore profit recorded in the same period the previous year.

The company's revenue also showed a robust increase, climbing to Rs 1,160 crore from the earlier Rs 1,010 crore. This revenue surge, coupled with improved capacity utilization and steady expansion in newer facilities, contributed to a 21% year-on-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA, now standing at Rs 147 crore.

Despite the positive financials, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals faced a minor setback with its shares dropping by 2.95% to close at Rs 450.65 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)