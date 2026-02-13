Tragic Highway Collision Claims Seven Lives Near Bengaluru
A devastating multi-vehicle accident near Bengaluru resulted in seven fatalities, including motorcyclist Gagan. The incident unfolded on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway and involved an SUV, a motorcycle, and a canter vehicle. Overspeeding is suspected as the primary cause, with an investigation underway.
A devastating multi-vehicle accident near Bengaluru early Friday claimed seven lives, according to the local police. The collision occurred on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway at around 4.30 am, involving an SUV, a motorcycle, and a canter vehicle.
The crash, which unfolded near M Satyavara village, was triggered when an SUV allegedly rear-ended a motorcycle. The SUV driver reportedly lost control, subsequently crashing into a canter vehicle, followed by another car, escalating into a severe pile-up.
Police identified the deceased motorcycle rider as Gagan, and two car occupants as Ashwin and Karan Ali, all residents of Bengaluru. Authorities suspect overspeeding as a contributing factor, and have initiated a probe into the tragic incident.
