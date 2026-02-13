Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Seven Lives Near Bengaluru

A devastating multi-vehicle accident near Bengaluru resulted in seven fatalities, including motorcyclist Gagan. The incident unfolded on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway and involved an SUV, a motorcycle, and a canter vehicle. Overspeeding is suspected as the primary cause, with an investigation underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:36 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Seven Lives Near Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating multi-vehicle accident near Bengaluru early Friday claimed seven lives, according to the local police. The collision occurred on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway at around 4.30 am, involving an SUV, a motorcycle, and a canter vehicle.

The crash, which unfolded near M Satyavara village, was triggered when an SUV allegedly rear-ended a motorcycle. The SUV driver reportedly lost control, subsequently crashing into a canter vehicle, followed by another car, escalating into a severe pile-up.

Police identified the deceased motorcycle rider as Gagan, and two car occupants as Ashwin and Karan Ali, all residents of Bengaluru. Authorities suspect overspeeding as a contributing factor, and have initiated a probe into the tragic incident.

TRENDING

1
China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Station

China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Stati...

 China
2
Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

 India
3
Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

 Nepal
4
Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026