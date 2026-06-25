Government May Curb Airline Surge Charges Amid Fuel Price Stability

The Union government is poised to prompt airlines to reassess their surge pricing strategies should aviation fuel costs stabilize over time, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu revealed on Thursday. Addressing a press briefing, Naidu stated that the government is actively monitoring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and is currently engaging in talks with airlines regarding the durability of the recent price drops.

The governmental review of ATF prices occurs every fortnight, dependent on the fluctuations of global crude prices. Additionally, the government has established a Rs 10,000 crore price stabilization fund to aid airlines affected by the West Asia crisis. 'Even though we observe decreasing prices, a key concern remains whether this trend signifies a lasting decrease or a temporary dip,' Naidu explained.

He emphasized that the past few months have been pivotal for the aviation industry, indicating that any decisions pertaining to fare adjustments will hinge on the steadiness of fuel prices. Naidu emphasized, 'Once price stability is confirmed to persist, we will engage in dialogue with airlines to address the reduction of surge charges or additional fare increments currently in effect.'