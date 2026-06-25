India Enhances Ebola Surveillance with Air Suvidha Portal and Pledges Support to Africa's Efforts

In a significant move to bolster global health security, the Indian government has reactivated the Air Suvidha portal, allowing passengers from Ebola-affected nations to submit their mandatory Self-Declaration Form online before disembarking. This shift from a paper-based to an electronic system aims to enhance health surveillance and expedite passenger processing at entry points.

Triggering the latest measures is the World Health Organization's declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. India has pledged a substantial USD 10 million to Africa's ongoing Ebola outbreak preparedness, response, and recovery. This announcement was highlighted during a Virtual Summit organized by the African Union, chaired by Burundi's President, Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, in his statement during the summit, emphasized India's unwavering support for Africa’s initiatives. India has already provided 45 tonnes of medical supplies and promised further assistance, including technical collaboration and capacity-building support, to Africa CDC and countries at risk, reiterating its role as a steadfast ally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.