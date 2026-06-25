Empowering Young Environmentalists: The I CAN Earthshot Challenge Launches in India

The Earthshot Prize, in partnership with Brazilian philanthropic organization Alana, has announced its expansion into India with an ambitious new initiative, the I CAN Earthshot Challenge. This program aims to inspire and empower young Indians to address pressing environmental issues, marking the biggest youth outreach in the award's history.

The initiative seeks to engage close to one million students across India through a comprehensive plan implemented online and in more than 15,000 schools spanning 24 states. Children aged 9-17 will work in teams to identify local environmental challenges related to The Earthshot Prize's goals and develop actionable solutions.

Guided by Design for Change's Feel, Imagine, Do, and Share framework, students will transform their ideas into community action. The November event in Mumbai will gather finalists, encouraging them to share their innovative solutions and gain inspiration from global environmental leaders and young changemakers. Five winners will receive $2,000 grants to implement their ideas locally.