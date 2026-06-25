India's Surge in Medical Tourism Booms Amid Healthcare Reforms

India is solidifying its status as a premier destination for medical tourism, driven by competitive treatment pricing, enhanced healthcare facilities, and conducive government initiatives, according to a report by Antique Stock Broking. The report, entitled India Hospitals: Scaling Capacity to Meet Rising Healthcare Demand, underscores robust expansion within India's healthcare sector amidst mounting demand and greater insurance uptake.

As per the study, India's rank of 10th on the Medical Tourism Index highlights its allure to international patients seeking cost-effective yet high-quality medical care. Quality treatments are available at a fraction of the cost compared to developed nations, making India a preferred choice for overseas patients.

The report also points to policy implementations and investments as catalysts for bolstering India's healthcare delivery competitiveness. Streamlined visa procedures and government initiatives are pivotal in enhancing India's appeal in healthcare tourism. Looking ahead, Antique anticipates the healthcare delivery market will grow by 10-12% CAGR, reaching approximately Rs 12 trillion by FY30.

Private healthcare providers are increasingly crucial in addressing India's healthcare needs, with their treatment delivery share projected to climb from 64% in FY20 to 69% by FY30. Major hospital operators have been ramping up capacity, anticipating bed numbers will jump by 54% between FY26 and FY30, totaling more than 108,000 beds.

Most expansions will occur through brownfield projects, facilitating quicker breakeven and better capital returns. Despite significant expansion, concerns of an oversupply remain limited. Growing insurance penetration and government healthcare initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PM-JAY are expected to fuel demand growth.

Antique is optimistic about the long-term outlook for the hospital sector, viewing established hospital chains with multi-specialty capabilities as poised to capitalize on increased healthcare spending and international patient influx. Their robust operational models and strong brand recognition further their advantage in an expanding market.