Suzuki Partners with Royal Brothers for Flexible Two-Wheeler Rentals

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd collaborates with Royal Brothers Rentals to provide flexible rental and subscription services for its two-wheelers, starting with the Suzuki e-ACCESS. The initiative aims to enhance accessibility and cater to diverse mobility needs through varying rental options ranging from 24 hours to 1 year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:52 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has announced a partnership with Royal Brothers Rentals to launch rental and subscription services for its two-wheelers. The initiative aims to enhance access to Suzuki's products through flexible rental schemes.

The collaboration kicks off with the Suzuki e-ACCESS model, and plans are in place to extend the offering to other Suzuki two-wheelers. This strategy provides customers with the flexibility of choosing rental periods anywhere from 24 hours to one year.

The partnership reflects changing mobility preferences, as consumers seek flexibility and experience before making long-term commitments. Royal Brothers Rentals CEO Abhishek Chandrashekar highlights the seamless and commitment-free experience they aim to provide in the electric mobility sector.

