Geopolitical Turbulence Grounds Global Flights

Flight operations worldwide are disrupted as airlines suspend services across the Middle East following military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran. A flight from Abu Dhabi is set to land in Moscow amid the escalating tension, as reported by Russia’s TASS news agency, citing Sheremetyevo airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Global air travel faces significant disruptions as airlines have halted flights across the Middle East. This decision follows military strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, leading to a fresh military confrontation in the region.

Amid these tensions, a flight from Abu Dhabi is scheduled to land in Moscow later on Monday, according to Russia's TASS news agency, referencing information from Sheremetyevo airport.

The suspension of flights underscores the immediate impact of geopolitical conflicts on international travel and the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

