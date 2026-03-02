Geopolitical Turbulence Grounds Global Flights

Global air travel faces significant disruptions as airlines have halted flights across the Middle East. This decision follows military strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, leading to a fresh military confrontation in the region.

Amid these tensions, a flight from Abu Dhabi is scheduled to land in Moscow later on Monday, according to Russia's TASS news agency, referencing information from Sheremetyevo airport.

The suspension of flights underscores the immediate impact of geopolitical conflicts on international travel and the aviation industry.

