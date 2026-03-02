Left Menu

Chaos in the Skies: The Gulf's Travel Turmoil Amid Conflict

Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran, major Gulf airlines like Etihad, Emirates, and FlyDubai resumed limited flights from the UAE. With airspace closures, thousands of travelers, including tourists and pilgrims, remain stranded across the region, causing a significant impact on global transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:01 IST
Chaos in the Skies: The Gulf's Travel Turmoil Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

International airlines, including Etihad, Emirates, and FlyDubai, began limited operation of flights from the United Arab Emirates on Monday, offering a glimmer of hope for stranded passengers as the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran grows.

With airspaces closed, travelers and pilgrims find themselves stuck in airports, hotels, and cruise ships across the Middle East. Notably, airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha were directly impacted by Iranian strikes, exacerbating the travel crisis.

Governments worldwide are scrambling to evacuate citizens. Over 58,000 Indonesians were reportedly stranded in Saudi Arabia, while European countries are organizing emergency flights. Meanwhile, tourism, a vital economic driver for Gulf states, faces unprecedented disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Economy Faces Uncertainty Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

US Economy Faces Uncertainty Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

 Global
2
Putin's Diplomatic Overture: A Bid for Stability in the Gulf

Putin's Diplomatic Overture: A Bid for Stability in the Gulf

 Global
3
Tensions Surge as Fuel Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Surge as Fuel Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz

 Global
4
US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026