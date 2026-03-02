Chaos in the Skies: The Gulf's Travel Turmoil Amid Conflict
Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran, major Gulf airlines like Etihad, Emirates, and FlyDubai resumed limited flights from the UAE. With airspace closures, thousands of travelers, including tourists and pilgrims, remain stranded across the region, causing a significant impact on global transportation.
International airlines, including Etihad, Emirates, and FlyDubai, began limited operation of flights from the United Arab Emirates on Monday, offering a glimmer of hope for stranded passengers as the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran grows.
With airspaces closed, travelers and pilgrims find themselves stuck in airports, hotels, and cruise ships across the Middle East. Notably, airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha were directly impacted by Iranian strikes, exacerbating the travel crisis.
Governments worldwide are scrambling to evacuate citizens. Over 58,000 Indonesians were reportedly stranded in Saudi Arabia, while European countries are organizing emergency flights. Meanwhile, tourism, a vital economic driver for Gulf states, faces unprecedented disruption.
