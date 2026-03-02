Chaos in the Skies: The Gulf's Travel Turmoil Amid Conflict

International airlines, including Etihad, Emirates, and FlyDubai, began limited operation of flights from the United Arab Emirates on Monday, offering a glimmer of hope for stranded passengers as the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran grows.

With airspaces closed, travelers and pilgrims find themselves stuck in airports, hotels, and cruise ships across the Middle East. Notably, airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha were directly impacted by Iranian strikes, exacerbating the travel crisis.

Governments worldwide are scrambling to evacuate citizens. Over 58,000 Indonesians were reportedly stranded in Saudi Arabia, while European countries are organizing emergency flights. Meanwhile, tourism, a vital economic driver for Gulf states, faces unprecedented disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)