AIM: Unlocking the AI Mindset – Transforming Leaders in the Age of Intelligent Systems

Vamsi Posemsetty's debut book, AIM, emphasizes adopting an AI mindset for leaders. It offers frameworks to boost AI readiness and showcases real-world examples to help leaders leverage AI for competitive advantage. The book is a call to action for executives to embrace AI as a vital strategic tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:50 IST
Vamsi Posemsetty unveils his first book AIM: Unlocking the AI Mindset A Leader's Guide to Thriving in the AI Era. Image Credit: ANI
As artificial intelligence rapidly transitions from research labs to boardrooms, companies are hastily launching AI projects without fully reconsidering their leadership paradigms. Vamsi Posemsetty's debut book, 'AIM: Unlocking the AI Mindset,' addresses this pivotal gap, urging leaders to adapt their strategic mindsets to harness AI's potential.

Drawing on over two decades of cross-industry experience, including roles at Microsoft and Tata Motors, Posemsetty explores AI's transformative power in business. He stresses that while AI won't replace leaders, those who integrate AI into their strategic thinking will outlast others. His book offers real-world examples from manufacturing and strategy, illustrating how AI enhances competitive advantage.

'AIM' serves as both a reflective guide and a strategic roadmap, challenging executives to rethink their approaches. It emphasizes that AI adoption is more than a technological shift—it's a mindset transformation imperative for future market leadership. With actionable insights and tested frameworks, the book aims to convert AI from an experimental phase to a sustainable corporate evolution.

Congress Slams Modi: Silence Amidst West Asia Turmoil Sparks Economic Concerns

