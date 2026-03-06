Left Menu

New Train Route Approved: Boosting Connectivity between Palakkad and Pollachi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced the approval of a new train service on the Palakkad-Pollachi route, addressing Kerala's longstanding transportation demands. The Railway Ministry, led by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, approved the MEMU train, enhancing connectivity and underscoring efforts by BJP leaders to improve public transport across regions.

In a significant development for Kerala's transport infrastructure, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi announced the Railway Ministry's approval of a new train service on the Palakkad-Pollachi route. This decision fulfills a longstanding demand of the state aimed at improving regional connectivity.

Minister Suresh Gopi, also overseeing Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, expressed his appreciation via Facebook to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for prioritizing passenger convenience with this decision. He shared a letter from Minister Vaishnaw confirming the rail service's launch.

This initiative demonstrates the BJP's commitment to addressing public needs and enhancing infrastructure. The new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) service will bridge rural and semi-urban regions with larger cities, satisfying transport demands and supporting regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

