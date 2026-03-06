New Train Route Approved: Boosting Connectivity between Palakkad and Pollachi
Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced the approval of a new train service on the Palakkad-Pollachi route, addressing Kerala's longstanding transportation demands. The Railway Ministry, led by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, approved the MEMU train, enhancing connectivity and underscoring efforts by BJP leaders to improve public transport across regions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for Kerala's transport infrastructure, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi announced the Railway Ministry's approval of a new train service on the Palakkad-Pollachi route. This decision fulfills a longstanding demand of the state aimed at improving regional connectivity.
Minister Suresh Gopi, also overseeing Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, expressed his appreciation via Facebook to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for prioritizing passenger convenience with this decision. He shared a letter from Minister Vaishnaw confirming the rail service's launch.
This initiative demonstrates the BJP's commitment to addressing public needs and enhancing infrastructure. The new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) service will bridge rural and semi-urban regions with larger cities, satisfying transport demands and supporting regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies
Odisha's Political Reawakening: Historic Alliance to Block BJP
Cong wants India to blindly side with Iran, even China distancing itself from Tehran: BJP
Mumbai BJP announces new team; Deepak Singh, Yojana Thokale to head youth, women wings
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar’s Bid for Rajya Sabha, Terms BJP Influence as 'Hijack'