Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Fake Visa Holders Apprehended in Delhi
Ten Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in India were apprehended during a verification drive in Delhi. These individuals were using fake medical visas and living in the city even after their visas had expired. Legal actions and deportation proceedings have been initiated against the apprehended individuals.
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, ten Bangladeshi nationals were detained in outer Delhi for staying illegally in the country. The suspects had been residing there using fake medical visas, which had expired.
Police carried out a covert operation in Peeragarhi Chowk after receiving a tip-off about foreign nationals living in the area unlawfully. As officials closed in, the individuals attempted to flee but were intercepted and questioned.
Authorities confirmed their illegal status upon discovering expired passports and visas. Deportation procedures have been set in motion by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, and further actions against illegal immigrants in the area continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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