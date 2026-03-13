Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Fake Visa Holders Apprehended in Delhi

In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, ten Bangladeshi nationals were detained in outer Delhi for staying illegally in the country. The suspects had been residing there using fake medical visas, which had expired.

Police carried out a covert operation in Peeragarhi Chowk after receiving a tip-off about foreign nationals living in the area unlawfully. As officials closed in, the individuals attempted to flee but were intercepted and questioned.

Authorities confirmed their illegal status upon discovering expired passports and visas. Deportation procedures have been set in motion by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, and further actions against illegal immigrants in the area continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)