Left Menu

Maharashtra: Powering India's Digital Future with Data Centre Expansion

In a bid to solidify its status as a leading digital hub, Maharashtra plans to expand its data centre infrastructure dramatically by 2030. With a robust investment pipeline and a commitment to renewable energy, the state aims to significantly boost its data storage capacity and bolster its digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:59 IST
Maharashtra: Powering India's Digital Future with Data Centre Expansion
Maharashtra Development Commissioner-Industries Deependra Singh Kushwah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is set to enhance its status as a digital powerhouse by expanding its data centre infrastructure significantly over the next decade, according to State Development Commissioner-Industries Deependra Singh Kushwah. Speaking at the 7th CII Datacenter Blueprint Summit, Kushwah highlighted Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's tech landscape, boasting around 1 gigawatt of existing data centre capacity.

Kushwah revealed that Maharashtra has secured memoranda of understanding amounting to approximately ₹5 lakh crore in upcoming data centre investments. The state, known for its strategic location and policy advantages, expects to increase its data capacity beyond 5 gigawatts by 2030. The region's proximity to undersea cable stations and strong network connectivity has further boosted areas like Mumbai as premier locales for such infrastructures.

The government's proactive strategies have drawn major operators and cloud services to Maharashtra, with growth targets aiming to increase existing capacities by five to ten times in the coming years. As India witnesses a surge in demand for cloud services and AI, Maharashtra plans to double its power capacity by 2030, ensuring that half of the supply comes from renewable sources to sustainably meet the energy-intensive needs of data centres.

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026