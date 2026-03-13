Maharashtra: Powering India's Digital Future with Data Centre Expansion

Maharashtra is set to enhance its status as a digital powerhouse by expanding its data centre infrastructure significantly over the next decade, according to State Development Commissioner-Industries Deependra Singh Kushwah. Speaking at the 7th CII Datacenter Blueprint Summit, Kushwah highlighted Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's tech landscape, boasting around 1 gigawatt of existing data centre capacity.

Kushwah revealed that Maharashtra has secured memoranda of understanding amounting to approximately ₹5 lakh crore in upcoming data centre investments. The state, known for its strategic location and policy advantages, expects to increase its data capacity beyond 5 gigawatts by 2030. The region's proximity to undersea cable stations and strong network connectivity has further boosted areas like Mumbai as premier locales for such infrastructures.

The government's proactive strategies have drawn major operators and cloud services to Maharashtra, with growth targets aiming to increase existing capacities by five to ten times in the coming years. As India witnesses a surge in demand for cloud services and AI, Maharashtra plans to double its power capacity by 2030, ensuring that half of the supply comes from renewable sources to sustainably meet the energy-intensive needs of data centres.