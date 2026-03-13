Left Menu

Heritage Foods Unveils Cutting-Edge Ice Cream Facility in Telangana

Heritage Foods Ltd inaugurated a new ice cream manufacturing facility in Shamirpet, Telangana. The plant boosts current operations capacity by up to five times over the next several years, focusing on quality and efficiency. This development aligns with growing demand for premium ice cream products in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:20 IST
Heritage Foods Ltd has launched a state-of-the-art ice cream manufacturing facility in Shamirpet, near Hyderabad, Telangana, marking a significant expansion in its operations. The new facility stands out with its modern automated production systems and advanced quality control infrastructure, ensuring a consistent level of product excellence and operational efficiency.

The company's ice cream business currently generates around Rs 100 crore annually, and the Shamirpet plant is poised to boost capacity by up to five times within the next seven to eight years to meet the burgeoning consumer demand for premium ice cream products in India. The facility boasts an installed production capacity of approximately 24 million litres per annum, with potential scalability to accommodate future demand growth.

This strategic development is part of Heritage Foods' plan to strengthen its value-added dairy portfolio, addressing the swiftly increasing market for high-quality ice cream. The company aims to leverage this new facility to reinforce its position in the rapidly expanding dairy sector.

